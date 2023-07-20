Three Pittsburgh museums will round out the summer by joining together for a unique free-admission offer, "3 for Free."
The Andy Warhol Museum, Children’s Museum of Pittsburgh and the Heinz History Center will be open to visitors free of charge every operating day throughout the month of August.
‘3 For Free’ celebrates the museums’ recognition among the nation’s best.
All recently won honors from USA Today 10Best Readers' Choice Awards as some of the finest in the country. Online voters recognized The Warhol as 4th in Best Art Museums, the History Center as 2nd in Best History Museums and Children’s Museum as 2nd in Best Children’s Museums.
Pittsburgh was the only city to see three different museums honored in the top five, and all are supported by annual operating grants from RAD – the Allegheny Regional Asset District.
“We are extremely fortunate to have such great cultural institutions in this city, county and region, and thanks to the USA Today Readers’ Choice Awards, we know that many outside of this area agree,” said County Executive Rich Fitzgerald. “Just as important as the national honors, are the support that we receive from those who call this community home. Kudos to RAD as well as The Andy Warhol Museum, the Children’s Museum of Pittsburgh, and the Heinz History Center for providing this opportunity for our residents to enjoy each of these world-class institutions for free during August.”
Visitors seeking free tickets during the ‘3 For Free’ month are encouraged to book online at each museum’s website – the best way to guarantee admission on what are expected to be busy days. The new offer will be in addition to the annual free-admission RAD Days, which will begin in September at more assets throughout Allegheny County.
August is an important month for The Andy Warhol Museum, as it recognizes the iconic artist’s Aug. 6 birthday. With more than 10,000 works in its collection, The Warhol is the largest single-artist museum in North America.
Children’s Museum of Pittsburgh is in the middle of its own birthday celebration –celebrating 40 years of sharing joy, creativity, curiosity and kindness with all learners at its home on the North Side. The free offering also serves as an opportunity to explore MuseumLab, where kids 10 and older can have experiences in art, tech and making.
At the Heinz History Center, guests can see "The Negro Motorist Green Book" exhibition through Aug. 13. The exhibition provides visitors with an immersive look at how African Americans traveled mid-century America, including a look at Pittsburgh businesses listed in the Green Book.
The ‘3 For Free’ admission offer comes via a Partnerships & Initiatives grant from RAD.
“This is going to be a fantastic way to celebrate some of the best places to spend a day in the city,” said RAD board chair Daniel J. Griffin. “All three museums offer experiences that are uniquely Pittsburgh. When you combine them all, there will truly be something for everyone.”
