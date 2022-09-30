Three Dog Night

Three Dog Night will perform at The Palace Theatre in Greensburg on Sunday, Oct. 9.

Marking over 50 years on the road, Three Dog Night continues to grow its fan base by keeping up a full schedule of concerts, including one at The Palace Theatre in Greensburg next month.

The legendary band is now in its fifth decade, performing over 2,500 shows and in two Super Bowls since 1986. Three Dog Night has also appeared on best-selling charts in all genres including pop, rock and country, with records continuing to sell around the world.

