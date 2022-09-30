Marking over 50 years on the road, Three Dog Night continues to grow its fan base by keeping up a full schedule of concerts, including one at The Palace Theatre in Greensburg next month.
The legendary band is now in its fifth decade, performing over 2,500 shows and in two Super Bowls since 1986. Three Dog Night has also appeared on best-selling charts in all genres including pop, rock and country, with records continuing to sell around the world.
Their hits are also woven through the fabric of pop culture today, whether on the radio, in TV commercials or in major motion pictures – songs like “Mama Told Me (Not To Come)”, “Joy to the World,” “Black and White,” “Shambala” and “One” serve to heighten audiences’ emotions and crystallize the band’s popularity.
A Latshaw Productions show, Three Dog Night will be at The Palace Theatre in Greensburg on Sunday, Oct. 9 at 7 p.m.
Tickets are $58, $68, $88 and $128 and can be purchased online at thepalalcetheatre.org or by calling 724-836-8000.
