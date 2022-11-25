Historic Hanna’s Town is celebrating the holidays with history.
Discover how American Christmas traditions changed over three centuries on this special holiday tour of Historic Hanna’s Town. Costumed guides will lead guests through buildings from the 18th, 19th, and 20th centuries adorned in period-correct decorations and share stories of Christmases past.
When people came to America, they brought traditions from their homeland. Over time, various customs were borrowed or melded with the practices of others, and by the latter part of the 19th century, an American tradition of Christmas began to emerge that united various cultural customs.
Learn about the origins of the Christmas tree, the tradition of mailing cards, the evolution of Santa Claus, and so much more while enjoying the historical ambiance of Historic Hanna’s Town and sampling holiday treats.
Tours are offered at 10:30 and 11:30 a.m., and 1 p.m. on Saturdays, Dec. 3 and 10.
Advance reservations required by calling 724-836-1800 x210. Tickets are $10 for members of the Westmoreland Historical Society, $12 for others.
Historic Hanna’s Town is located at 809 Forbes Trail Road, Greensburg.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. See official rules here.