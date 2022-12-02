Want to understand Einstein’s Theory of Relativity using your cellphone?
Dr. Ira Rothstein, a professor of theoretical physics at Carnegie Mellon University, has a way.
During a virtual lecture on Monday, Dec. 5 from 7 to 9 p.m. Rothstein will walk participants through Einstein’s theory with the aid of app that was developed at CMU. The lecture is being held through Carnegie Science Center’s Cafe Sci.
Participants will be asked to download the app on an Apple or Android device at https://apps.apple.com/us/app/relatively-simple/id1464624768 or https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.PhysicsCMU.RelativelySimple.
The event is free, but preregistration is required through carnegiemuseums.org.
