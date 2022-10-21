Theater organist Tedde Gibson will be playing jazz, gospel and pop music, and accompany two silent film shorts, at Keystone Oaks High School in Dormont on Saturday, Nov. 5 at 7:30 p.m.
Gibson is based in Washington, D.C., and is the full-time organist of the First Baptist Church of Highland Park in Maryland. Gibson is the president of the American Theatre Organ Society (ATOS), the first African American to hold the position. The concert is sponsored by the Pittsburgh Area Theatre Organ Society.
