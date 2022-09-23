“The Wizard of Oz” will open the 2022-23 season of the Westmoreland Performing Arts Theatre Company.
“So many of us have a special place in our heart for this show, and now we are sharing it with a new generation of actors and audience members,” said Tony Marino, the show’s director. “It has been such a joyous occasion creating this, and we can’t wait to take everyone to Oz. Plus, we have an amazing Tornado that you have to see.”
