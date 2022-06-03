Officials at the Andy Warhol Museum have announced that the museum will spearhead a major new cultural and economic development project that intends to transform a six-block section of the museum’s neighborhood on Pittsburgh’s North Shore into a hub for cultural programming, creative workforce development and ultimately a new cultural tourism destination.
It will be known as the Pop District. According to Dr. Steven Knapp, president and CEO of Carnegie Museums of Pittsburgh, “The Pop District will demonstrate the role that museums can and must play in their communities by serving as centers of innovation and catalysts of economic development. This new district on the North Shore will also complement and amplify the vital role of Pittsburgh’s Cultural District, to which it is directly joined by the Andy Warhol Bridge.”
The museum has received the backing of city, state and community groups for the project, as well as the Richard King Mellon Foundation and the Henry L. Hillman Foundation. It is estimated to be a $60 million project that will roll out over 10 years.
Further details on the Pop District, including its programming and real estate developments, will be announced in the coming months. More information can be found at thepopdistrict.org.