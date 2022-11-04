A Christmas family tradition is returning to Oakmont.
“The Sounds of Christmas” is a 90-minute musical celebration of the season with the enduring and endearing customs and traditions of Christmas meant to remind everyone of its true meaning.
The show features the Latshaw Pops Orchestra, a 22-piece ensemble conducted by Maestro Bruce Lauffer, as well as singers, dancers and a master of ceremonies.
“Sounds of Christmas” will be held Saturday, Nov. 26 at 7 p.m. at The Oaks Theater at 310 Allegheny River Blvd in Oakmont.
Tickets are $38 for general admission, and it’s suggested that tickets be reserved early to ensure a seat. For more information or to purchase tickets, call the Oaks Theater at 412-828-6322 or 1-888-718-4253 or visit their website at theoakstheater.com.
