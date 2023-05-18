'Sleeping Beauty'

Pittsburgh Ballet Theatre artists David O’Matz and Sujanya Dhillon perform in "The Sleeping Beauty," which will end the PBT's season. The show runs Friday through Sunday.

Pittsburgh Ballet Theatre will close out its season this weekend with the family-friendly ballet "The Sleeping Beauty" at the Benedum Center.

The ballet includes classical choreography and fairytale charm, coming to life with storybook scenery and glittering costumes. In the 130 years since its 1890 premiere in St. Petersburg, Russia, "The Sleeping Beauty" has captivated audiences worldwide. It is often considered the gold standard for classical ballet technique. 

