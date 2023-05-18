Pittsburgh Ballet Theatre will close out its season this weekend with the family-friendly ballet "The Sleeping Beauty" at the Benedum Center.
The ballet includes classical choreography and fairytale charm, coming to life with storybook scenery and glittering costumes. In the 130 years since its 1890 premiere in St. Petersburg, Russia, "The Sleeping Beauty" has captivated audiences worldwide. It is often considered the gold standard for classical ballet technique.
“'The Sleeping Beauty' is iconic and an absolutely gorgeous ballet. I am excited to present our updated version to our Pittsburgh audiences. This ballet has something for everyone; from impeccable ballet choreography to storybook characters to themes of love and overcoming adversity, my hope is that Pittsburgh will appreciate the experience," said Adam W. McKinney, artistic director at PBT.
In 1888, Ivan Vsevolozhsky, director of Russia’s Imperial Theatre ideated the work. He envisioned a ballet that would not only tell the story of an enchanted princess but would also pay tribute to the opulent, 17th-century court of Louis XIV, the French king who loved and codified ballet and ballet technique. Pittsburgh Ballet Theatre will be performing "The Sleeping Beauty" based on the original 1890 choreography and concept by Marius Petipa, with original music from Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky performed by the PBT Orchestra.
Five performances will be held, including public performances at 7:30 p.m. Friday, May 19; 2 and 7:30 p.m. Saturday, May 20; and 2 p.m. Sunday, May 21. A student matinee will be performed at noon on Friday.
For tickets or additional information, visit pbt.org.
