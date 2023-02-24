One of the most distinctive and recognizable sounds in the music industry, the four-part harmonies and upbeat songs of The Oak Ridge Boys have spawned dozens of country hits and No. 1 pop smashes, earned multiple awards and garnered a host of other industry and fan accolades.
From Gospel music, Christian country and mainstream country, The Oak Ridge Boys will sing all their fans favorites during the “Oak Ridge Boys Front Porch Singin’ Tour.”
