The world-famous Glenn Miller Orchestra is set to return to The Palace Theatre in Greensburg in July.
The band, led by music director Erik Stabnau, features five saxophone players, four trumpeters, four trombonists and three rhythm musicians on piano, bass and drums.
Two vocalists will also perform individually and as part of The Moonlight Serenaders vocal group.
Audiences can expect to hear some of The Glenn Miller Orchestra’s greatest hits, including “In the Mood,” “A String of Pearls,” “Pennsylvania 6-5000,” “Tuxedo Junction,” “Chattanooga Choo Choo,” and their theme song “Moonlight Serenade” as they continue their world tour.
The orchestra will plan on Saturday, July 30 at 7 p.m. Tickets range from $20 to $59 and are on sale now at www.thepalacetheatre.org and by contacting The Palace Theatre Box Office at 724-836-8000.
The box office is open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. for walk-in and phone service. Phone service is also available on Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.