The Frick Art Museum in Point Breeze is presenting “American Perspectives: Stories from the American Folk Art Museum” through Sunday, Jan. 8.
A first for the Frick, this exhibit, organized by the American Folk Art Museum in New York, examines the continuum of self-taught art across time and place, from the founding of the United States to the present. Comprised of more than 80 paintings, sculptures, and objects, “American Perspectives” celebrates the rich array of American life and experiences, and reveals the vital role folk art plays as a witness to history, a marker of cultural heritage, and a reflection of the world at large through the eyes of individual artists.
