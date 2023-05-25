Get ready to have some "Fun, Fun, Fun" with The Beach Boys at The Palace Theatre in Greensburg this summer.
The band has been synonymous with the California lifestyle, since their first release, "Surfin'," in 1961. Other well-known tunes include “Surfin’ USA,” “Surfer Girl,” “Fun, Fun, Fun,” “I Get Around,” “California Girls,” “Help Me Rhonda,” “Barbara Ann,” “Good Vibrations,” “Wouldn’t It Be Nice,” “Rock and Roll Music” and “Kokomo.”
The Beach Boys have sold over 100 million records worldwide and have received more than 33 RIAA Platinum and Gold record awards. The Rock And Roll Hall of Famers were also honored at the 2001 Grammy Awards with the Lifetime Achievement Award. With more than five decades of touring under their belts, The Beach Boys have performed more concerts than any major rock band in history.
"Sounds Of Summer: The Very Best Of The Beach Boys," a 30-track collection of the band’s biggest hits, has achieved triple-platinum success with sales of more than 3 million copies in the U.S. since its release.
In the Sunday, Aug. 6 performance, the band will be fronted by Mike Love, The Beach Boys' co-founder, lead singer and chief lyricist.
In addition to Love, longtime member Bruce Johnston, musical director Scott Totten, Brian Eichenberger, Christian Love, Tim Bonhomme, John Cowsill, Keith Hubacher and Randy Leago continue the legacy of the iconic band.
This concert will not feature Brian Wilson, Al Jardine, or David Marks.
Those purchase tickets will receive a digital download of Love’s forthcoming album, "Mike Love Not War."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. See official rules here.