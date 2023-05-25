Mike Love

The Beach Boys, fronted by Mike Love, will perform at The Palace Theatre in Greensburg on Sunday, Aug. 6 at 4 p.m. Tickets for the show are on sale now.

Get ready to have some "Fun, Fun, Fun" with The Beach Boys at The Palace Theatre in Greensburg this summer.

The band has been synonymous with the California lifestyle, since their first release, "Surfin'," in 1961. Other well-known tunes include “Surfin’ USA,” “Surfer Girl,” “Fun, Fun, Fun,” “I Get Around,” “California Girls,” “Help Me Rhonda,” “Barbara Ann,” “Good Vibrations,” “Wouldn’t It Be Nice,” “Rock and Roll Music” and “Kokomo.”

