The comedy "The 39 Steps," a retelling of the Alfred Hitchcock movie, will be performed at Hazlett Theater in Pittsburgh by Prime Stage Threatre from Friday, May 5 through Sunday, May 14.
Hitchcock's movie was based on the book "The 39 Steps," written by John Buchan.
The play tells the story of Hannay, a man trapped in a boring life, who encounters a woman claiming to be a spy. Soon, she is murdered and Hannay finds himself entangled in a nationwide manhunt. Hitchcock’s suspenseful thriller becomes a high-speed spy experience with intrigue and nonstop laughs.
“Mystery, mayhem, murder ... have never been absolutely so much fun. Four incredible actors recreate an entire movie on stage. You'll laugh until you cry,” said production Director Scott P. Calhoon.
The fast-paced whodunit is a celebration of theater in its purest form because it centers so much around the actors with minimalist sets and props to make locales, places and adventures come to life, he said.
The four actors are in constant motion with lots of scene and costume changes as they bring 150 characters to life. The theatrical experience includes audience participation, asking members to solve the mystery as they watch chases across a fast-moving train, an airplane chase from Hitchcock’s movie "North by Northwest," and see some old-fashioned romance with a dash of Monty Python.
Throughout the performance, actors will switch from playing spies to a milkman, a professor and a policeman with minimal props.
The show previews at 8 p.m. on Friday, May 5, with a pay-what-you-can performance. Additional shows are Saturday, May 6 and 13 at 8 p.m., Friday, May 12 at 8 p.m., and Sundays, May 7 and 14 2:30 p.m. A sensory-inclusive performance will be held Saturday, May 13 at 2:30 p.m., and the show will be done using American Sign Language during the May 14 performance.
"The 39 Steps" is suitable for ages 13 through adult. To buy tickets, visit ovationtix.com.
