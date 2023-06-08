Tiny Taylor

The Taylor Swift Eras Tour will make a 'tiny' stop at Carnegie Science Center.

Ten tiny Taylor Swifts will make an appearance in Miniature Railroad & Village at the Carnegie Science Center in celebration of the pop star's Eras Tour coming to Pittsburgh.

On Friday, June 16 and Sunday, June 18 Swifties can take part in an Eras Tour-themed scavenger hunt.

