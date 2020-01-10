One week before fans watch professional football’s biggest game, the Western Pennsylvania Sports Museum at the Sentor John Heinz History Center is challenging kids to get up and get active at the eighth annual NFL Play 60 Training Camp.
The event will happen from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Jan 25. Admission to the museum will be free for children ages 17 and under.
The training camp will include agility and quickness drills with local coaches and athletes; a mini-NFL Combine that will test the speed of participants in the 40-yard dash and assess their accuracy in passing a football; a touchdown dance contest; and more.
The event is being presented in conjunction with the Pittsburgh Steelers and NFL Play 60, the National Football League’s health and fitness campaign to encourage young fans to be active for at least 60 minutes a day.
For more information, visit www.heinzhistorycenter.org.