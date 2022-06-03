Mammoth Fest returns to Mammoth Park in Mount Pleasant Township on Sunday, June 5 with carnival rides, entertainment and a NERF obstacle course.
The event takes place along the park's lake shore from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Admission is free, but some activities require a fee. Attendees can purchase an all-day activities pass for $4 per person that includes unlimited access to rides, a petting zoo, bounce houses, the obstacle course and a rock climbing wall.
Musical entertainment includes Abacas Jones on the Lakeside Stage at 1 and 3 p.m. and musician Michael Christopher at 4:30 and 6 p.m. The new program Exotic Edventures features a family-friendly show that teaches visitors about rescued exotic animals. Show times are noon, 2 and 4 p.m.
An Arts and Crafts Marketplace will feature over 40 craft booths offering unique, one-of-a-kind items such as jewelry, woodworking, pottery, and more.
Dogs and other pets are not permitted. For more information, call 724-830-3950 or visit www.co.westmoreland.pa.us/parks