The submission period for a statewide virtual photo exhibit on the COVID-19 pandemic is open through March 8.
Pennsylvania First Lady Frances Wolf announced the exhibit, “One Lens: Sharing Our Common Views,” in January. “One Lens” highlights the importance of preserving history by encouraging Pennsylvanians to share their experiences during COVID-19 through photography. The submitted images will be displayed for public viewing and archived as visual documentation of the pandemic.
The exhibit will cover three themes:
- “Our Heroes,” paying tribute to the people who cannot stay at home.
- “Our Lives,” looking at how we spend our time at home.
- “Our Communities,” showcasing Pennsylvanians uniting in the face of a global health crisis.
The full exhibit will be released March 19.
Photography experience is not required. For information on how to participate, go online to www.pa.gov/one-lens/. The exhibit is being presented in partnership with the Pennsylvania Tourism Office, Pennsylvania Council on the Arts and the Pennsylvania Historical and Museum Commission.