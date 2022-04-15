Writers, poets, visual storytellers and more will celebrate the human power of stories with a series of events at Pitt-Greensburg Monday through Thursday, April 18-21.
“What’s Your Story? A Week of Storytelling and Literary Community” will bring together visiting writers, students, faculty, and alumni authors for readings, performances, and book launch celebrations. All the events are free and open to the public.
The schedule includes:
Monday, April 18, 7 p.m. Mary Lou Campana Chapel & Lecture Center – PENDULUM Magazine Launch
Tuesday, April 19, 7 p.m. Ferguson Theater – STORYTELLERS SHOWCASE 1
Wednesday, April 20, 7 p.m. Village Hall 118 – STORYTELLERS SHOWCASE 2
Thursday, April 21, 7 p.m. Hempfield Room – CAPSTONE BOOK LAUNCH
Friday, April 22, 7 p.m. via ZOOM: VOICES READING SERIES PRESENTS:
Pitt-Greensburg’s VOICES Reading Series welcomes poet and writer Paul Kareem Tayyar and the winners of the Pitt-Greensburg’s 2022 Writing Awards: Madison Jarnot (winner of The Ida B. Wells Award for Excellence in Journalism); Caitlin Cruser (winner of The Gerald Stern Prize for Excellence in Poetry); Joyce Lin (winner of The Joan Didion Award for Excellence in Creative Nonfiction); and Samantha Burnette (winner of The Scott Turow Prize for Excellence in Fiction).
The reading will be on Zoom and advance registration is required. Click this link to register: https://bit.ly/VOICES_SPRING22.
For more information about the storytelling week, the VOICES reading series, or the creative and professional writing program at Pitt-Greensburg, email loj@pitt.edu or call 724-836-7481.