Steve Martin and Martin Short’s “You Won’t Believe What They Look Like Today!” is a comedy show that redefines the form in unexpected and profound ways. It will be at the Benedum Center in Pittsburgh in September.
The duo’s humor often is subversive, but it always is a joyous self-deprecating romp from two comedy masters driven to make each other laugh as much as the audience with the jokes coming at z rapid-fire pace with little set-up and big punch lines as they mock Hollywood and the fickle nature of celebrity.
Martin and Short’s chemistry and timing on stage reflects a friendship forged over three decades. It developed when they met for the first time on the set of the 1986 film “Three Amigos."
The comedians first toured together in 2015, when they launched their first live show entitled “A Very Stupid Conversation."
“You Won’t Believe What They Look Like Today!” will be at the Benedum Center, 237 7th St., Pittsburgh, on Sept. 15 and 16.
Tickets are on sale and can be purchased online at TrustArts.org or by calling 412-456-6666.
