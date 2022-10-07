When Pittsburgh Steelers legend Rocky Bleier performs his autobiographical show “The Play” on stage, he hopes it tells a compelling story about his life while also opening the door for his fellow combat veterans to talk about their wartime experiences.

Many already know Bleier’s story in how he was drafted into the military and overcame severe injuries to his legs and feet while fighting in Vietnam to become a Super Bowl champion with the Super Steelers of the 70s.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. See official rules here.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase a subscription to continue reading. If you have a subscription, please Log In.

Sign Up
Log In