A local production of the holiday favorite “The Nutcracker” will grace the stage at the State Theatre Center for the Arts in Uniontown next weekend.

The show has become a Christmastime tradition for both the State’s patrons and the show’s actors, bringing in local dance school students to perform the timeless ballet. The theatre started the local production in 2015, and with the exception of 2020, it has been performed at the Main Street venue every year.

