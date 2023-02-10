The State Museum of Pennsylvania and the Pennsylvania Heritage Foundation are inviting artists and craftspeople to submit applications to exhibit their work in the annual “Art of the State” exhibit.
Now in its 56th year, the juried exhibition has a tradition of presenting highly creative art by Pennsylvanians, chosen by a panel of jurors.
“Art of the State” is open to Pennsylvania residents who are at least 18 years old. Artists will compete in five categories – painting, work on paper, sculpture, craft, and photography and digital media. Entries must be submitted online. Additional information and the link to enter are available at statemuseumofpa.org/artofthestate. The application deadline is 11:59 p.m. on Friday, May 5.
“Art of the State” is scheduled to open to the public at the State Museum on Sunday, Sept. 10, and will close Sunday, Jan. 7, 2024. More than $4,000 in cash awards will be presented. Selection jurors will review and assign a numeric score to all work submitted. Those artists with the highest ratings in each category will be featured in the exhibit.
