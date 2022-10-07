The 64th Springs Folk Festival in Somerset County will be held on Friday, Oct. 7 and Saturday, Oct. 8 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Over 100 craftsmen and vendors will reenact the skills of our forefathers and offer items for purchase. The festival also features bluegrass and gospel music both days in the large program building or along the Forest Trail, and visitors can watch the operation of farm equipment, sheep shearing, and chainsaw carving. Tractor-drawn hayrides will also be offered.
