The Western Pennsylvania Sports Museum – part of the Senator John Heinz History Center’s family of museums – will host the Pittsburgh premiere screening of the film “Bruno Sammartino” on Thursday, Oct. 6 at 7 p.m.
As told through the experiences of the world champion himself and those closest to him, “Bruno Sammartino” details the life of a humble Italian immigrant who became one of the best known and most respected wrestlers to step into the ring.
The documentary follows Sammartino’s improbable rise as a young man who held honor above fame and dignity above fortune. After fleeing the Nazis with his family as a young boy during World War II, he arrived in Pittsburgh and started a new life. A World Wide Wrestling Federal World Champion and WWE Hall of Fame honoree, Sammartino became one of the most successful professional wrestlers of his time, selling out Madison Square Garden 188 times. He also held the world heavyweight title twice.
Narrated by KDKA-AM radio host Larry Richert, “Bruno Sammartino” features interviews with the champion, family members and close friends, including Arnold Schwarzenegger, who inducted Sammartino into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2013.
The event is presented by the Sports Museum and the History Center’s Italian American Program, which is dedicated to preserving the history and culture of Italian Americans in Western Pennsylvania.
Advance registration is available at heinzhistorycenter.org. The screening will be held in the Mueller Center on the museum’s fifth floor.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. See official rules here.