The Western Pennsylvania Sports Museum, part of the Senator John Heinz History Center’s family of museums, will host several legendary Pittsburgh Steelers as part of a special public program, “Franco Harris and the Immaculate Reception: 50 Years Later,” on Thursday, Dec. 22 at 6:30 p.m.
Harris will be joined by his teammates from the 1972 Steelers and members of the Oakland Raiders from that year. The other guests are set to include Joe Greene, John “Frenchy” Fuqua, Mike Siani, and more.
