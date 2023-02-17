The Western Pennsylvania Sports Museum is displaying the four Super Bowl rings and a Pro Football Hall of Fame ring awarded to the late Pittsburgh Steelers legend Franco Harris.
The rings are being featured in the Sports Museum’s “Super Steelers” exhibit as part of a special installation honoring the life and career of Harris, who died in December just before the 50th anniversary of the Immaculate Reception.
According to Anne Madarasz, director of the Western Pennsylvania Sports Museum, “Franco was a driving force behind the Steelers’ four Super Bowl championships during the 1970s, and this new addition to the Sports Museum’s exhibit is fitting as we honor his iconic career and legacy.”
This past fall, the Sports Museum debuted never-before-seen Franco Harris artifacts and photographs in its “Super Steelers” exhibit to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the Immaculate Reception, including his jersey from Rancocas Valley Regional High School in New Jersey, NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year Award and his “Franco’s Italian Army” helmet.
The Franco Harris installation will be on view through next January.
The Western Pennsylvania Sports Museum is located within the Senator John Heinz History Center. More information is available at heinzhistorycenter.org.
