Immaculate Reception 50th anniversary

Brad Hundt/Observer-Reporter

The late Franco Harris, left, and Andy Masich, president and CEO of the Senator John Heinz History Center, pose next to a statue of Harris at the entrance of the Western Pennsylvania Sports Museum. Harris is holding the football he caught in the Immaculate Reception.

The Western Pennsylvania Sports Museum is displaying the four Super Bowl rings and a Pro Football Hall of Fame ring awarded to the late Pittsburgh Steelers legend Franco Harris.

The rings are being featured in the Sports Museum’s “Super Steelers” exhibit as part of a special installation honoring the life and career of Harris, who died in December just before the 50th anniversary of the Immaculate Reception.

