With a decades-long successful career, Southside Johnny and the Asbury Jukes continue to deliver their soul-searing brand of raucous blues and R&B, with material mined from their many albums, featuring hits such as “I Don't Want To Go Home," “Love On The Wrong Side Of Town," “The Fever," “This Time It's For Real," “Talk To Me” and their definitive fun-time cover of “We’re Having A Party."
The Jukes’ legendary high-energy live performances are crowd-pleasers with their classic blend of Stax-influenced R&B and gritty, Rolling Stones-influenced rock and roll.
