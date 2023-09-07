SOTL

Actor Brooke Smith, who played Catherine Martin in "The Silence of the Lambs," will appear at the Buffalo Bill house in Perryopolis later this month. Smith is pictured with Chris Rowan, who owns the home.

Actor Brooke Smith, who played the unforgettable role of captured victim Catherine Martin in the five-time Academy Award-winning film “The Silence of the Lambs” will return to visit Buffalo Bill’s house in Perryopolis, the real location where the climax to the movie was shot.

Fans are able to purchase a ticket for a meet and greet with Smith during the weekend of Sept. 22-24, and receive a full guided tour of the Fayette County home.

