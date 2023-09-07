Actor Brooke Smith, who played the unforgettable role of captured victim Catherine Martin in the five-time Academy Award-winning film “The Silence of the Lambs” will return to visit Buffalo Bill’s house in Perryopolis, the real location where the climax to the movie was shot.
Fans are able to purchase a ticket for a meet and greet with Smith during the weekend of Sept. 22-24, and receive a full guided tour of the Fayette County home.
Smith last stepped foot inside the house over 30 years ago during the scene where she is rescued from the infamous well in which she is held captive by the serial killer Buffalo Bill in the movie. In that scene, she was led out of the house and through its doors into the arms of her mother.
During her appearance, Smith will sign 8x10 autographs and memorabilia, and take pictures with tour guests for an additional fee. A VIP experience is also available for purchase that includes an opportunity to take a photo with Smith, dressed as her movie character, in the infamous well.
The 90-minute tours will be conducted by Buffalo Bill’s House owner, Chris Rowan, and include access to the home and its property.
“As huge cinephiles ourselves, we know this ultra-exclusive, intimate experience is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity," Rowan said of Smith's visit to the property.
Times available over the three-day weekend are 10 a.m. to noon; 1 to 3 p.m. and 4 to 6 p.m. on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.
