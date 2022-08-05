Aug. 5: National Underwear Day, Work Like a Dog Day, International Beer Day
Aug. 5: National Underwear Day, Work Like a Dog Day, International Beer Day
Aug. 6: Cycle to Work Day, National Fresh Breath Day, National Wiggle Your Toes Day
Aug. 7: Purple Heart Day, Psychic Day, National Sisters Day
Aug. 8: Odie Day, National Sneak Some Zucchini Onto Your Neighbor’s Porch Day, National CBD Day
Aug. 9: National Women’s Day, National Book Lovers Day, National Rice Pudding Day
Aug. 10: National Spoil Your Dog Day, World Lion Day, National S’mores Day
Aug. 11: National Presidential Joke Day, National Son and Daughter Day, Annual Medical Checkup Day
