Oct. 7: National Body Language Day, National Inner Beauty Day, World Smile Day
Oct. 8: I Love Yarn Day, International Newspaper Carrier Day, National Fluffernutter Day
Oct. 9: International Beer and Pizza Day, National Moldy Cheese Day, Leif Erikson Day
Oct. 10: International Stage Management Day, National Hug a Drummer Day, World Plant-Based Burger Day
Oct. 11: International Day of the Girl Child, National Face Your Fears Day, National Spread Joy Day
Oct. 12: National Bring Your Teddy Bear to School Day, National Curves Day, World Arthritis Day
Oct. 13: International Day for Disaster Reduction, National M&M Day, World Sight Day
