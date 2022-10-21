Oct. 21: Back to the Future Day, Celebration of the Mind Day, International Day of the Nacho
Oct. 22: International Caps Lock Day, Smart is Cool Day, National Make a Dog’s Day
Oct. 23: National iPod Day, National Paralegal Day, T.V. Talk Show Host Day
Oct. 24: National Bologna Day, National Jamaican Jerk Day, World Tripe Day
Oct. 25: International Artist Day, National Chucky The Notorious Killer Doll Day, National Mother-in-Law Day
Oct. 26: Lung Health Day, National Financial Crime Fighter Day, Worldwide Howl at the Moon Night
Oct. 27: Cranky Co-Workers Day, National Black Cat Day, National Mentoring Day
