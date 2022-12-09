Dec. 9: Christmas Card Day, Lost and Found Day, National Llama Day
Dec. 10: Dewey Decimal System Day, National Lager Day, Nobel Prize Day
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for Reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.Subscribe
Thank you for Reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.Subscribe Login
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
A few passing clouds, otherwise generally sunny. High 49F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph..
Partly cloudy skies early followed by mostly cloudy skies and a few showers later at night. Low 34F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.
Updated: December 9, 2022 @ 2:15 am
Dec. 9: Christmas Card Day, Lost and Found Day, National Llama Day
Dec. 10: Dewey Decimal System Day, National Lager Day, Nobel Prize Day
Dec. 11: International Mountain Day, National App Day, Noodle Ring Day
Dec. 12: Gingerbread Decorating Day, National Ambrosia Day, Worldwide Candle Lighting Day
Dec. 13: National Cocoa Day, National Horse Day, National Violin Day
Dec. 14: National Alabama Day, Monkey Day, Roast Chestnut Day
Dec. 15: Bill of Rights Day, Lemon Cupcake Day, National Cat Herders Day
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. See official rules here.