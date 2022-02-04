An international initiative on Saturday aims to remind parents how important it is to encourage their children to engage at local libraries.
Take Your Child to the Library Day, which started in 2011 in Connecticut, “raises community awareness about the importance of the library in the life of a child, and promotes library services and programs for children and families” according to the website takeyourchildtothelibrary.org.
Fayette, Greene and Washington counties are fortunate to have several community libraries to serve residents in person or electronically, and many of them offer special programs for their younger patrons throughout the year.
Eva K. Bowlby Public Library in Waynesburg, for example, is hosting a Valentine’s Story Class on Feb. 15 at 10:30 a.m. and 5 p.m. Children can listen to stories, participate in activities and enjoy a Valentine’s Day-themed snack.
Most of the libraries have Facebook pages that detail their upcoming activities, and are a great way to learn about new resources they offer.
Libraries in all three counties are also members of the WAGGIN network, a shared online catalog and consortium that offers access to more than 850,000 books, movies and other digital assets.
Patrons can use the card from their home library to access features at other libraries in the network.
For more information on community libraries, visit waggin.org.
