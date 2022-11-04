Nov. 4: Fountain Pen Day, Love Your Lawyer Day, Use Your Common Sense Day
Nov. 5: Gunpowder Day, National Chinese Takeout Day, National Redhead Day
Nov. 6: National Nachos Day, National Saxophone Day, National Team Manager Day
Nov. 7: Job Action Day, National Bittersweet Chocolate with Almonds Day, Notary Public Day
Nov. 8: Election Day, Cook Something Bold and Pungent Day, National Dunce Day
Nov. 9: British Pudding Day, Carl Sagan Day, Chaos Never Dies Day
Nov. 10: Area Code Day, National Vanilla Cupcake Day, Marine Corps Birthday
