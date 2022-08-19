Aug. 19: World Photo Day, World Humanitarian Day, International Bow Day
Aug. 20: International Geocaching Day, International Homeless Animals Day, National Radio Day
Aug. 21: National Senior Citizens Day, National Brazilian Blowout Day, National Spumoni Day
Aug. 22: Be and Angel Day, National Take Your Cat to the Vet Day, World Plant Milk Day
Aug. 23: Slavery Remembrance Day, Health Unit Coordinators Day, National Ride the Wind Day
Aug. 24: National Knife Day, Pluto Demoted Day, National Waffle Day
Aug. 25: National Park Service Founders Day, National Banana Split Day, Kiss and Make Up Day
