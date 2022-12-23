Dec. 23: Festivus, National Christmas Movie Marathon Day, National Roots Day
Updated: December 23, 2022 @ 2:22 am
Dec. 23: Festivus, National Christmas Movie Marathon Day, National Roots Day
Dec. 24: Christmas Eve, Last-Minute Shoppers Day, National Eggnog Day
Dec. 25: Christmas, National Pumpkin Pie Day, Quaid-e-Azam Day
Dec. 26: Day of Goodwill, National Candy Cane Day, National Whiners Day
Dec. 27: Make Cut-Out Snowflakes Day, National Fruitcake Day, Visit the Zoo Day
Dec. 28: Card Playing Day, Holy Innocents Day, National Chocolate Candy Day
Dec. 29: National Ha Day, National Pepper Pot Day, Tick Tock Day
