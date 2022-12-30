Dec. 30: National Bacon Day, National Bicarbonate of Soda Day, National Resolution Planning Day
Dec. 31: National Champagne Day, Make Up Your Mind Day, New Year’s Eve
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for Reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.Subscribe
Thank you for Reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.Subscribe Login
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Dec. 30: National Bacon Day, National Bicarbonate of Soda Day, National Resolution Planning Day
Dec. 31: National Champagne Day, Make Up Your Mind Day, New Year’s Eve
Jan. 1: New Year’s Day, Copyright Law Day, Apple Gifting Day
Jan. 2: 55 MPH Speed Limit Day, Ancestry Day, National Cream Puff Day
Jan. 3: Drinking Straw Day, Fruitcake Toss Day, Humiliation Day
Jan. 4: National Can-Do Day, National Spaghetti Day, National Trivia Day
Jan. 5: National Bird Day, National Keto Day, National Screenwriters Day
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. See official rules here.