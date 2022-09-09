Sept. 9: Care Bears Share Your Care Day, Emergency Services Day, International Sudoku Day
Sept. 9: Care Bears Share Your Care Day, Emergency Services Day, International Sudoku Day
Sept. 10: Drive Your Studebaker Day, National TV Dinner Day, White Balloon Day
Sept. 11: Grandparents Day, National Make Your Bed Day, National Pet Memorial Day
Sept. 12: National Day of Encouragement, National Police Woman Day, National Video Games Day
Sept. 13: Defy Superstition Day, International Chocolate Day, Supernatural Day Sept. 14: National Coloring Day, National Eat a Hoagie Day, National Sober Day
Sept. 15: Felt Hat Day, Greenpeace Day, International Dot Day
