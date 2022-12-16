Dec. 16: Day of Reconciliation, Chocolate Covered Anything Day, Stupid Toy Day
Dec. 17: National Maple Syrup Day, National Ugly Sweater Day, Wright Brothers Day
Updated: December 16, 2022 @ 2:57 am
Dec. 18: Answer the Telephone Like an Elf Day, Bake Cookies Day, Fake Appreciation Day
Dec. 19: National Hard Candy Day, National Emo Day, National Oatmeal Muffin Day
Dec. 20: Games Day, Go Caroling Day, Dot Your I’s Day
Dec. 21: Blue Christmas, Don’t Make Your Bed Day, Look on the Bright Side Day
Dec. 22: Mathematics Day, National Cookie Exchange Day, National Short Person Day
