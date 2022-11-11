Nov. 11: National Chase Day, National Education Day, National Metal Day
Nov. 12: Chicken Soup for the Soul Day, National Happy Hour Day, National Saddle Hunting Day
Updated: November 11, 2022 @ 12:22 am
Nov. 13: International Tongue Twister Day, National Hug a Musician Day, World Kindness Day
Nov. 14: Children’s Day, National Family PJ Day, National Pickle Day
Nov. 15: Clean Out Your Refrigerator Day, Pick Your Mom’s Lunch Day, National Recycling Day
Nov. 16: Clarinet Day, National Button Day, National Fast Food Day
Nov. 17: National Baklava Day, National Hiking Day, National Reuben Day
