Oct. 28: Frankenstein Friday, Global Champagne Day, International Animation Day
Oct. 29: Hug a Sheep Day, Muddy Dog Day, National Oatmeal Day
Oct. 30: Create a Great Funeral Day, Haunted Refrigerator Night, National Text Your Ex Day
Oct. 31: Halloween, Magic Day, National Knock Knock Joke Day
Nov. 1: National Author’s Day, National Calzone Day, National Cook For Your Pets Day
Nov. 2: Day of the Dead, Look for Circles Day, National Stress Awareness Day
Nov. 3: Cliche Day, Give Someone a Dollar Day, Jellyfish Day
