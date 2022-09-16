Sept. 16: Collect Rocks Day, International Day for the Preservation of the Ozone Layer, National Guacamole Day
Sept. 17: Batman Day, International Country Music Day, National Dance Day
Sept. 18: Hug A Greeting Card Writer Day, Locate An Old Friend Day, National Report Kickback and Fraud Day
Sept. 19: National Cat DNA Day, Talk Like a Pirate Day, National Woman Road Warrior Day
Sept. 20: National Fried Rice Day, National Queso Day, National Voter Registration Day
Sept. 21: International Day of Peace, National Chai Day, World Alzheimer’s Day
Sept. 22: Hobbit Day, Dear Diary Day, Falls Prevention Awareness Day
