This week is brimming with relationship and anti-relationship holidays. It’s no surprise, really, considering Valentine’s Day is Monday.
No special someone? Celebrate Satisfied Staying Single Day on Friday. After all, romantic relationships don’t define anyone’s worth!
Freedom to Marry Day, started in 1998, celebrates the right of all people to marry the person they choose.
Sunday brings Galentine’s Day, thanks to Leslie Knope from the sitcom “Parks and Recreation.”
Knope introduced viewers to her holiday in a 2010 season two episode of the show.
As she described it: “Every February 13, my lady friends and I leave our husbands and our boyfriends at home, and we just come and kick it, breakfast-style. Ladies celebrating ladies. It’s like Lilith Fair, minus the angst. Plus, frittatas.”
Feb. 13 is also the International Day of Self Love. Single, married, dating or otherwise, the day encourages everyone to prioritize taking care of themselves.
Valentine’s Day is followed by Singles Awareness Day on Tuesday. According to census results, as of September 2021 about half of the U.S. population was single.
Burned out on relationships or the lack thereof?
There are also plenty of other occasions to recognize and celebrate – including several unrelated to matters of the heart:
Feb. 11: International Day of Women and Girls in Science, Satisfied Staying Single Day, National Don’t Cry Over Spilled Milk Day
Feb. 12: National Plum Pudding Day, Global Movie Day, National Freedom to Marry Day
Feb. 13: Galentine’s Day, International Day of Self Love, National Crab Rangoon Day
Feb. 14: International Epilepsy Day, International Book Giving Day, Valentine’s Day
Feb. 15: World Hippo Day, Singles Awareness Day, National Gumdrop Day
Feb. 16: Do a Grouch a Favor Day, National Innovation Day, National Pancake Day
Feb. 17: World Anthropology Day, National Cabbage Day, National Random Acts of Kindness Day