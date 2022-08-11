Soldiers & Sailors Memorial Hall and Museum in Oakland will be offering free admission to all individuals aged 55 and older in honor of National Senior Citizens Day.
Because of the continued health risks posed by COVID-19, interactive offerings have been scaled back, and guests are encouraged to wear masks.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. See official rules here.