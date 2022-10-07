Soldiers & Sailors Memorial Hall and Museum in Oakland is presenting a “Silence of the Lambs” Night on Friday, Oct. 28 starting at 5:30 p.m.
Visitors can watch as a Hannibal Lecter pumpkin is created, visit the museum’s replica cage, get tarot card readings and more. At 7:30 p.m., “The Silence of the Lambs” will be shown in the auditorium. Closed captions are available and parental discretion is advised.
