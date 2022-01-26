Soldiers & Sailors Memorial Hall and Museum in Pittsburgh is offering a new admissions program enabling U.S. military members and veterans to sign up for enhanced admission offers.
The annual military pass program will allow active military members and retirees, plus their dependents and/or up to three guests per visit to be admitted into the museum at no charge. The military member or veteran must be present at the time of the visit.
Qualifying military guests can apply in person at the time of their visit with proper identification, or call the museum. Eventually, registration and purchase of the annual military pass will be available on the Soldiers & Sailors website.
Additionally, Soldiers & Sailors is also offering an annual pass to members of Gold Star families.
For information, call 412-621-4253.