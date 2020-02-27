Soldiers and Sailors Hall & Museum in Pittsburgh is hosting the John L. Ford Sr. Annual African American Heritage Celebration Saturday starting at 1 p.m.

This year’s program is “Fighting for Freedom: Blacks in the Military from World War II to 2020.”

KDKA-TV and radio host Lynne Hayes-Freedland will moderate a panel discussion which will focus on the battle against fascism abroad and for equal rights at home.

Admission is free but space is limited.

Go online to SoldiersAndSailorsHall.org/events for updates.

Tags

See what people are talking about at The Community Table!

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase a subscription to continue reading. If you have a subscription, please Log In.

Purchase a Subscription