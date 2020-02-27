Soldiers and Sailors Hall & Museum in Pittsburgh is hosting the John L. Ford Sr. Annual African American Heritage Celebration Saturday starting at 1 p.m.
This year’s program is “Fighting for Freedom: Blacks in the Military from World War II to 2020.”
KDKA-TV and radio host Lynne Hayes-Freedland will moderate a panel discussion which will focus on the battle against fascism abroad and for equal rights at home.
Admission is free but space is limited.
Go online to SoldiersAndSailorsHall.org/events for updates.