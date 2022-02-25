The spring and summer season at Liberty Magic in Pittsburgh features six new magicians ready to dazzle and mystify.
Liberty Magic is located at 811 Liberty Ave., on the same block Harry Houdini performed in 1916. Dedicated to the art of sleight of hand and prestidigitation, the venue seats fewer than 70 patrons per show for an up-close experience.
Newly announced shows include: The Evansons in “Second Sight” runs from April 6 to May 1; Naathan Phan in “The Polymath of Magic” runs from May 4-29; Mr. Messado in “Ringistry” runs from June 1-19; Paul Gertner in “Steel City Miracles” runs from June 22 to July 3; Paige Thompson in “Pages of Time” runs from July 6-31; Guy Hollingtonworth in “The Expert At The Card Table” runs from Aug. 10 to Oct. 2.
Don’t want to wait until April? Eric Jones appears in “Immaculate Deception” through Feb. 27 and Jon Tai’s “Road Signs” runs March 2 through April 3.
Performances run Wednesday through Sundays weekly.
For more information, visit trustarts.org.