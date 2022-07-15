The fiery seven-piece, powerhouse band of accomplished musicians Six Gun Sally will perform in Hopwood this month.
The group recently celebrated the release of a new single and corresponding music video, and is a mainstay at clubs and venues across Pennsylvania and Ohio. Six Gun Sally’s repertoire ranges from Lynyrd Skynyrd to Fleetwood Mac, complemented by hard-driving, country rock originals.
The band is represented by Music City Media and is scheduled to perform at 8 p.m. Friday, July 22, at AMVETS George C Marshall Post 103, 123 Buttermilk Lane, Hopwood.
For more information, visit www.sixgunsallyband.com.